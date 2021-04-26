Kelechi Iheanacho on fire for Leicester City again

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho was on fire for Leicester City on Monday as he scored the winning goal and set up the first against Crystal Palace.

Palace had opened scoring on 12 minutes through Wilfried Zaha.

It was a great link up play between Zaha and Nigeria’s Eberechi Eze to give the former a clear sight of goal on the edge of the box.

He did not disappoint as the ball beat the keeper in the bottom right corner to give the visitors the lead.

Leicester equalised on 50 minutes through Timothy Castagne.

Iheanacho showed great vision to find Castagne with a cheeky pass inside the box, and his first-time shot was precise and sailed into the top left corner.

The red-hot Nigerian scored the second and winning goal for Leicester on 80 minutes. It was a great goal.

Iheanacho met a perfect cross from Jonny Evans deep inside the box and he controlled it with a nice first touch.

He then produced an accurate strike into the top right corner to cement Leicester’s place in third position.