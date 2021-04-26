Henry, Bergkamp, Vieira join Spotify owner to buy Arsenal

Arsenal old boys Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira have joined Spotify owner Daniel Ek in a bid to buy Arsenal from American Stan Kroenke.

Gunners supporters mounted pressure on Kroenke to sell his stake when they protested against the American at the Emirates stadium last Friday.

The protest followed the attempts by Kroenke to make Arsenal one of the founding members of the breakaway European Super League.

An effigy of the 73-year-old was hanged at the stadium.

Although Arsenal apologised to the fans for joining the 12 founding clubs of the aborted Super League, the fans were not mollified as they wanted Kroenke to leave.

It was on the same evening that Swedish entrepreneur Ek, estimated to be worth around £3.4bn, tweeted his intentions to explore the possibility of acquiring the club.

According to the Daily Telegraph, he has now enlisted the help of three of Arsenal’s most famous Invincibles to take forward his bid to take over.

All three could return to the Emirates stadium in a working capacity should the takeover be successful, reported Daily Mail.