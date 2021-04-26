Gunmen shoot four more soldiers dead in Rivers

Gunmen have shot four soldiers dead in Rivers less than 48 hours in which eight security personnel were gunned down at checkpoints in the state.

Two other soldiers were said to be injured, PM NEWS reports.

The soldiers were said to be guarding a staff of an oil company operating in Omelema Community in Odua area of Abua-Odual community.

The gunmen reportedly abducted oil workers after shooting the soldiers dead and injuring two others.

The circumstances surrounding the attack remain sketchy as Lt. Col Charles Ekeocha, Army Public Relations Officer of the the Six Division of the Nigerian Army Port Harcourt did not respond to inquiries at the time of filing this report.

Our Correspondent sent SMS to the 6 Division Army Public Relations Officer on the matter but there was no response.

However, sources close to Army confirmed the incident.

Also, other sources in the Omalema Community said the gunmen ambushed the company’s vehicle conveying them to an oil flow station in the community.

This incident is happening barely 48 hours after gunmen on Saturday night attacked several security checkpoints in Elele, Isiokpo and Omagwa, killing about eight soldiers, police and customs officers.