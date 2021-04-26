Gunmen attack Ibadan home of Sunday Igboho

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Ibadan residence of self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho was attacked in the early hours of Monday.

Olayomi Koiki, media aide to the Yoruba nation agitator made the announcement in a Facebook post.

Koiki wrote, “Chief Sunday Igboho’s house came under attack this morning 26th April 2021 around 2am with heavy gun shots.

The media aide in a separate video on his Facebook page said men of the Nigeria Army laid siege to the residence with the aim of arresting Sunday Igboho.

He said further “There is a situation right now where the Federal Government of Nigeria tried to invade our residence.

“We are telling the world that the war that the Federal Government is waiting for might start today.

“The war that the Federal Government think they are expecting from the Yoruba people; let’s tell the whole world. As I speak to you, there is an ongoing incident but we are more than capable.

“We cannot be caught unguarded. You cannot threaten us.

Koiki said that Sunday Igboho is fine.