Gov. Bagudu commends ' Buhari For All ' organization

The Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commended the ‘Buhari For All’ organization for its benevolence in reaching out with charity to the less privileged in the state.

Bagudu made the commendation at the flag-off for the distribution of rice and assorted grains to orphans, widows and the less privileged by the association in Birnin Kebbi this Sunday.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, said that the administration of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has attached premium to enhancing the welfare of the less privileged and the indigent in the state with emphasis on orphans and similar groups.

He further stated that the distribution of the grains by the ” Buhari For All ‘ organization is in line with the policy of this administration to uplifting the social and economic well-being of the people.

The Governor also said that the government has already distributed food items comprising rice, millet, maize and guinea-corn throughout the twenty-one local government areas as Ramadan palliative.

The leader of “Buhari For All” organisation in Kebbi State, former deputy governor Alhaji Mohammed Bello Dantani, who is also the Chairman of Kebbi State Direct Labour Agency, said five truckloads of grains already unloaded would be distributed while between 30 and 40 more would arrive the state later.

The representative of the SSG, the Special Adviser on Security, retired Major Garba Rabiu Kamba, commended the organisation for its kind gesture.

Kamba said it is an additional relief to the people of the state in this period of Ramadan.