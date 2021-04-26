Full list of winners at 2021 Oscar awards

Agency Report
The 93rd Oscar Awards which held on Sunday made history even before the ceremony as the list of nominees contained notable firsts.
It marked the first time an all-Black producing team was nominated for best picture, the first time two actors of Asian descent received a nod for best actor and the first year that two women were nominated for best director.
Chloe Zhao was the biggest winner at the event, taking home the best directing trophy, becoming the second woman to claim the title.
Her film, “Nomadland,” also snagged the top prize of the night, best picture.
Yuh-Jung Youn was the first Korean performer to win at the ceremony in one of the four acting categories.
She won best supporting actress prize for her work in Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari.”
The biggest upset of the night was Anthony Hopkins winning the best actor trophy over the late Chadwick Boseman.
The ceremony was an intimate experience for attendees and the audience at home.
Owing to travel restrictions and a need for greater social distancing because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show was shared across different locations.
Union Station, Los Angeles was used as the main set piece for the show.
There were international locations via satellite.
Below is the full list of award winners
Best Film – Nomadland
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Leading Actor – Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Supporting Actor – Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Leslie Odom, Jr – One Night In Miami
Paul Raci – Sound Of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas And The Black Messiah
Leading Actress – Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Supporting Actress – Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Best Director – Nomadland, Chloe Zhao
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – David Fincher
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Animated Feature Film – Soul
Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers
Cinematography – Mank
Judas And The Black Messiah
News Of The World
Nomadland
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Costume Design – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Documentary Feature – My Octopus Teacher
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject – Colette
A Concerto Is A Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
Editing – Sound Of Metal
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best International Feature Film – Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Make-up And Hairstyling – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Original Score – Soul
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News Of The World
Original Song – Fight For You from Judas And The Black Messiah
Hear My Voice from The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga
Lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead
Speak Now from One Night In Miami
Production Design – Mank
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News Of The World
Tenet
Animated Short Film – If Anything Happens I Love You
Burrow
Genius Loci
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film – Two Distant Strangers
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
Sound – Sound Of Metal
Greyhound
Mank
News Of The World
Soul
Visual Effects – Tenet
Love And Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan
Adapted Screenplay – The Father
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger
Original Screenplay – Promising Young Woman
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7