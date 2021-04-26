Full list of winners at 2021 Oscar awards

Agency Report

The 93rd Oscar Awards which held on Sunday made history even before the ceremony as the list of nominees contained notable firsts.

It marked the first time an all-Black producing team was nominated for best picture, the first time two actors of Asian descent received a nod for best actor and the first year that two women were nominated for best director.

Chloe Zhao was the biggest winner at the event, taking home the best directing trophy, becoming the second woman to claim the title.

Her film, “Nomadland,” also snagged the top prize of the night, best picture.

Yuh-Jung Youn was the first Korean performer to win at the ceremony in one of the four acting categories.

She won best supporting actress prize for her work in Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari.”

The biggest upset of the night was Anthony Hopkins winning the best actor trophy over the late Chadwick Boseman.

The ceremony was an intimate experience for attendees and the audience at home.

Owing to travel restrictions and a need for greater social distancing because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show was shared across different locations.

Union Station, Los Angeles was used as the main set piece for the show.

There were international locations via satellite.

Below is the full list of award winners

Best Film – Nomadland

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Leading Actor – Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Supporting Actor – Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Leslie Odom, Jr – One Night In Miami

Paul Raci – Sound Of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas And The Black Messiah

Leading Actress – Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Supporting Actress – Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Best Director – Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

Mank – David Fincher

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Animated Feature Film – Soul

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

Cinematography – Mank

Judas And The Black Messiah

News Of The World

Nomadland

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Costume Design – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Documentary Feature – My Octopus Teacher

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject – Colette

A Concerto Is A Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

Editing – Sound Of Metal

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best International Feature Film – Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Make-up And Hairstyling – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Original Score – Soul

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News Of The World

Original Song – Fight For You from Judas And The Black Messiah

Hear My Voice from The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

Lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead

Speak Now from One Night In Miami

Production Design – Mank

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News Of The World

Tenet

Animated Short Film – If Anything Happens I Love You

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film – Two Distant Strangers

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Sound – Sound Of Metal

Greyhound

Mank

News Of The World

Soul

Visual Effects – Tenet

Love And Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One And Only Ivan

Adapted Screenplay – The Father

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

Original Screenplay – Promising Young Woman

Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7