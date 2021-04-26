Fans call out Oscars organizers for snubbing Chadwick Boseman

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Fans of late Black Panther’s actor Chadwick Boseman have called out the 2021 Oscars organizers for snubbing the actor in the Best Actor Category.

Many thought the ceremony’s producers were purposely saving Best Actor as the last category, with the assumption that Chadwick Boseman would receive a posthumous win for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

But in a move, many are calling an upset, Anthony Hopkins who was absent was awarded his second Oscar over nominees Gary Oldman (Mank), Steven Yeun (Minari), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), and Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

The 83-year-old star became the oldest person to ever win an acting Oscar.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their anger and sadness over the “Black Panther” star’s shocking loss.

Are you serious #Oscars ? You had one thing to do this year, which was to honor Chadwick Boseman with Best Actor. The only sure thing this year, and you gave his Best Actor trophy to Anthony Hopkins for a movie NO ONE saw.. and Hopkins didn’t even show up?! Ridiculous #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/Bl5tWohcmD — Andy Signore (@andysignore) April 26, 2021

You’re telling me they ended the show with best actor that should’ve gone to Chadwick and they gave it to Anthony Hopkins WHO WASNT EVEN THERE?!?!? pic.twitter.com/7MLN5qikv1 — Kiki’s Delivery Intern (@hecallsmePP) April 26, 2021

It wasn’t just the Chadwick loss. It was the back-to-back losses by two Black actors who were touted as front runners in lead categories. It perpetuated the history of voters favoring white performers in lead categories, and absolving voters of that isn’t the route I’d take. — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) April 26, 2021

Can you imagine if Chadwick doesn’t win, and Anthony Hopkins isn’t even there, and that’s how this show ends? — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) April 26, 2021

everyone bouta attack anthony hopkins 😭😭 leave him alone. let’s remember the real enemy is them switching the order knowing who was gonna win and inviting chadwick’s family and not giving him a proper tribute — zoë (@filmsbyzoe) April 26, 2021

Every single indication felt like they moved around the categories so that Chadwick Boseman would win best actor at the very end of the show. And then Anthony Hopkins wins, doesn’t give a speech, and they roll credits. This is MAXIMUM chaotic energy — Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) April 26, 2021

Chadwick Boseman we’re really appreciate for your amazing performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and we’re proud of you, Oscar or not you won in our hearts already and we will keep you alive in our hearts forever, rest in peace and power wonderful human and beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/vrmpI47SRa — Lydia ‎🔆 shadow and bone era (@lydiawilsonlsw) April 26, 2021

so from what i can gather the oscars producers pushed best actor to the end of the show assuming chadwick would win and it would be a nice moment, but then anthony hopkins won and he wasn't even there so they just read the card and ended the show? — Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) April 26, 2021

How do you rearrange a traditional #Oscars award order for Best Actor to close? Presumably to honor Chadwick? Then Chadwick doesn't win, and the person who does in Anthony Hopkins isn't even there to CLOSE THE SHOW? How did they make Moonlight debacle look like the Mona Lisa? pic.twitter.com/hRh4SSNJZj — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) April 26, 2021

from what I've heard, Hopkins deserved that Oscar. I'm just fucking mad they hyped up Chadwick so fucking much just to do literally nothing. its making the loss even fucking harder man. — Morris 🦇| ❓0❓❓ | (@SketchedBat) April 26, 2021

Chadwick not winning is one thing but Hopkins getting it with a “yeah we accept for him, he says thanks” speech makes it way more glaring and is quite a way to end the show. — feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) April 26, 2021