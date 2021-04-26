Fans call out Oscars organizers for snubbing Chadwick Boseman

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
Chadwick Boseman snubbed by Oscars
Chadwick Boseman snubbed by Oscars
Chadwick Boseman snubbed by Oscars
Chadwick Boseman snubbed by Oscars

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Fans of late Black Panther’s actor Chadwick Boseman have called out the 2021 Oscars organizers for snubbing the actor in the Best Actor Category.

Many thought the ceremony’s producers were purposely saving Best Actor as the last category, with the assumption that Chadwick Boseman would receive a posthumous win for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

But in a move, many are calling an upset, Anthony Hopkins who was absent was awarded his second Oscar over nominees Gary Oldman (Mank), Steven Yeun (Minari), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), and Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

The 83-year-old star became the oldest person to ever win an acting Oscar.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their anger and sadness over the “Black Panther” star’s shocking loss.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.