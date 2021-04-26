Ekiti takes delivery of 227 pregnant cows

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ekiti Government has taken delivery of 227 pregnant cows at its Ikun Dairy Farm as part of its plans to encourage development of diary sector in the state.

Speaking during the inspection of the imported cows, Governor Kayode Fayemi said the state-owned Ikun Dairy Farm in Ikun- Ekiti, would serve as a prototype for National Livestock Transformation Plan in addressing the farmers-herders crisis in the state.

According to the governor, the integrated farm, designed to commence production of 10,000 litres of milk daily, is a joint project of Ekiti State Government and Promasidor Diary Company.

Fayemi while speaking to journalists said the new pregnant cows will be confined to their sheds in the farm.

He said about 500 hectares of land had already been acquired to grow fields that will be used to take care of the animals to prevent them from roaming about.

The governor said appropriate measures had also been put in place to connect water directly from Ero Dam to achieve a seamless water supply and irrigation process on the farm.

”The capacity of the Dairy Farm, being put to use for the first time in the last 40 years, has been expanded to run 24-hour operation in raising of cattle and production of milk.

”The dairy farm will also demonstrate Nigeria’s capacity to be a milk-producing nation rather than being a milk importing nation,” he said.

The governor visited the facility in company of the General Manager, of the farm, Mr Hermann Kibler, and the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Olabode Adetoyi.

He expressed confidence in the Private Public Partnership (PPP) arrangement between the state government and Promasidor to guarantee the sustainability and economic viability of the farm.

Fayemi said this is the first time the dairy farm will be put into proper use in the last 40 years it has been there.

“Agriculture, as we have always said in the state, is the pathway to progress, particularly for us, we are an agrarian society.

“These cows are going to be stationary, they are not roaming anywhere, they are not going on open grazing, they are right here on the farm.

The governor who agreed the state had suffered from open grazing said once the model works, it will be an indication of what the state can achieve through National Livestock Transformation Plan.

“And from what you have heard from the manager, this is a 24-hour-weekly (24/7) operation, the milk is going to come out of the milk parlour 24/7 and then transportation, marketing and other aspects of the value chain coming to Ekiti.

“We have an experienced person who is in charge, who has done this tons of time before coming to work here.

”We are reasonably confident that this is the partnership that will work with Promasidor,” he said.