Eedris Abdulkareem hits back at Keyamo: ‘You’re a blackmailer’

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Hip hop singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has hit back at Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, calling him a blackmailer for exposing private conversations he had with him years ago.

Keyamo had on Saturday opened the dossier of Abdulkareem after he released a song, ‘jagajaga reloaded’ to disparage him.

Abdulkareem’s new song, ‘jagajaga reloaded’ disparaged Keyamo, saying “where Festus Keyamo sef? He don dey chop with cabal o.”

Keyamo took to his twitter handle and released different private conversations he had with Abdulkareem, how he allegedly begged for money.

According to Keyamo, “Eedris Abdulkareem just released a song, ‘jagajaga reloaded’, where he waxed the following lyrics, “where Festus Keyamo sef? He don dey chop with cabal o”. I laughed out so loud and even danced to the rhythm too. But there’s a small story behind this poor attempt at blackmail.”

But Abdulkareem, on Sunday on his Instagram page hit back at Keyamo, insisting that he had joined the cabal.

He said the minister acted as a real blackmailer for keeping personal details for over three years and then released them to the public.

“Did Festus Keyamo join the cabal or not? When he was in prison, I stood by him, I fought Obasanjo on behalf of all the comrades in prison, I released Jagajaga.

“When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped, yes, did he help, NO…such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years…real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!

“In 2018, I still thought the man was a comrade. Thought he could effect change in the government he served. Then he joined the cabal, he became inner caucus and held the steering wheel spiralling Nigeria into doom.

“He joined to crush the revolution of the youths, he joined the cabal. The cabal which mowed down our youths at LEKKI TOLL GATE,” he said.

Abdulkareem said with a vexed spirit, he went again to the studio for “Jagajaga Reloaded” and that the Blackmailer went to town.

“The cabal is awoken. The cabal is hit. The cabal is in pain. The cabal is failing. The cabal will FALL.

“The Blackmailer said I recorded a song for Buhari. The said song is titled : “Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter”. Here is the link to that song, listen and you will phantom the deviousness and dubiousness of the evil SAN (Senior Advocate Blackmailer of Nigeria) called Festus Keyamo,” he added.

He said issues raised on Jagajaga Reloaded were facts, saying that Nigeria never had it so bad.

He added: “The Jagajaga has taken a gargantuan dimension. We must keep asking questions. We must ask the cabal questions.

“Festus Keyamo don join the cabal. He is in pains because his next ambition is to be governor of Delta State.

“Perhaps to localise grand looting, terrorism, murdering and raping of our citizens, kidnapping, which his cabal have romanticised and packaged as banditry, and sundry other mis-governance. This is why Jagajaga ti get e!”