Ecobank to host webinar to commemorate Worker’s Day

Ecobank Nigeria Limited has concluded plans to host a digital conference as part of its commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day.

According to Korede Demola-Adeniyi, the Head, Consumer Banking, the webinar which is scheduled for the 29th of April titled “Inflation and Your Money – Our role As Your Bank” is targeted at educating the public.

The webinar will educate on how to manage limited resources at their disposal, stressing that it would also provide tips on savings, borrowing, investments and how Ecobank can be useful to the participants and general public amidst the rising inflation.

According to Mrs Demola-Adeniyi, though Nigeria recorded an early exit from the recession, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to impact negatively on the revenues of many corporate entities, businesses and income of individuals.

She noted that this development has been further compounded by inflation.

In her words, “Inflation rate has continued its upward trend to settle at about 18.1% in March with prices of goods rising significantly in the last six months. This, in turn, has significantly reduced the disposable income and cash available to consumers.”

Consequently, as a bank set up to contribute to economic development, we thought it important to facilitate a discussion during this period of Worker’s Day, which will provide some guidance to our customers and the general public on how they can manage their cash and resources through rising inflation.”

She disclosed that the webinar which will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams’ platform will converge important stakeholders who will discuss the realities of the Nigerian economy.

They will also proffer solutions on how to stay afloat financially and better manage resources.

Some of the speakers include Jimi Ogbobine, FCA – Head, Agusto Consulting Ltd; Fela Popoola, Managing Director, EDC Nigeria Limited and Daberechi Effiong, Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria, amongst others.

While imploring members of the public to join the webinar, Mrs Demola-Adeniyi maintained that the webinar is bound to provide financial education and tips for all participants.

”Participants will be informed about relevant investment opportunities to create wealth and most importantly, how the bank can be useful to them at this time. It is important to make an informed decision regarding how to manage your money”.

The Ecobank Digital Series is a virtual programme organised by Ecobank to educate and enlighten the public on crucial issues of public interest, especially as it relates to their financial freedom.

Kindly click https://bit.ly/3elcr5F to register for the webinar.