Dr. Solanke-Koya applauds Sanwo-Olu on new office

The Chairman, Governing Board, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, Dr. Yemisi Solanke-Koya, has commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for approving a new office for the Agency.

She gave the commendation during her maiden visit to the Agency at Tisco Plaza, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja recently, saying “I want to commend and thank Mr. Governor for giving the Agency the opportunity to move into a new office which is very instrumental to our mandate and ability to do our work efficiently”.

Solanke-Koya applauded the Governor’s gesture as remarkable and expressed her sincere appreciation on behalf of the board members and staff of the Agency to him for redeeming the promise.

“I equally extend my appreciation to the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi for listening to my plea and working with us to make this happen. We will ensure that we do all we can to take full advantage of the new office to move the mandate of HEFAMAA forward”, she added.

The Board Chairman acknowledged that HEFAMAA has a lot of responsibilities that warrant a space where its staff can actually engage in creative thinking, problem-solving and working on paradigms to resolve some of the issues affecting the healthcare delivery system in the State.

While appreciating the staff for working tirelessly to improve the status of the Agency, the Chairman also advised the populace to desist from patronising unregistered healthcare providers.

She enjoined the public to report suspicious healthcare facilities to the Agency for a prompt and thorough investigation.

In her welcome speech, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu, thanked the Chairman for the visit and for supporting the Agency’s programmes and activities.

She disclosed that the new office has indeed improved the staff productivity, noting that a good work environment increases comfortability, efficiency and effectiveness.