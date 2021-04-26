Don Jazzy rejects upcoming artiste Young Oche

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Record producer, Don Jazzy has turned down an upcoming artist, Young Oche on Twitter over a reason, described as petty.

The upcoming singer had taken to Twitter to ask the Mavin Record label boss to sign him, adding that he’s a talented singer.

Young Oche
Young Oche: turned down by Don Jazzy

“@DONJAZZY you don’t need a new artist? I swear to God, i good die”, Oche tweeted.

However, the Mavin boss turned him down on the basis that he’s not following him on the platform.

”I’m sure you are. If you were following me now maybe I would have listened. Petty right?? Oh well”, he replied.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.