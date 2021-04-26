Don Jazzy rejects upcoming artiste Young Oche

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Record producer, Don Jazzy has turned down an upcoming artist, Young Oche on Twitter over a reason, described as petty.

The upcoming singer had taken to Twitter to ask the Mavin Record label boss to sign him, adding that he’s a talented singer.

“@DONJAZZY you don’t need a new artist? I swear to God, i good die”, Oche tweeted.

However, the Mavin boss turned him down on the basis that he’s not following him on the platform.

”I’m sure you are. If you were following me now maybe I would have listened. Petty right?? Oh well”, he replied.

