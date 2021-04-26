Censorship: NBC axes Channels TV Politics Today Programme

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has axed “Politics Today” show on Channels TV.

It also slammed a N5 million fine on the TV outfit for breaching the broadcast code.

In a letter to the Managing Director of Channels Television by the Acting Director General of the Commission, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, NBC said the penalties were based on the 7pm live broadcast on Sunday April 25, 2021.

NBC claimed the station allowed the spokesman of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) Emma Powerful to make secessionist and inciting declarations on air without caution or reprimand by the station contrary to the broadcast code.

“He also made derogatory, false or misleading statements about the Nigerian Army.

“This is reprehensible, especially that IPOB remains a proscribed organisation…Please ensure an immediate stop to the programme,” part of the letter read.

Politics Today is a popular programme on the private TV station. It is anchored Seun Okinbaloye.