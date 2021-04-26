Attack on Sunday Igboho’s home not true

By Our Reporter

News that Ibadan residence of self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho was attacked in the early hours of Monday, has been debunked as untrue.

Neighbours of the activist, who spoke with journalists today said they were not aware of gunshots overnight as claimed.

Olayomi Koiki, media aide to the Yoruba nation agitator claimed in a Facebook post, that Igboho’s Ibadan home was attacked.

Koiki wrote, “Chief Sunday Igboho’s house came under attack this morning 26th April 2021 around 2am with heavy gun shots.

The media aide in a separate video on his Facebook page said men of the Nigeria Army laid siege to the residence with the aim of arresting Sunday Igboho.

He said further “There is a situation right now where the Federal Government of Nigeria tried to invade our residence.

“We are telling the world that the war that the Federal Government is waiting for might start today.

“The war that the Federal Government think they are expecting from the Yoruba people; let’s tell the whole world. As I speak to you, there is an ongoing incident but we are more than capable.

“We cannot be caught unguarded. You cannot threaten us”.

Koiki said that Sunday Igboho is fine. But P.M. News learned that Igboho is not in Ibadan, at present.