Another Commander takes over at IPOB after Ikonso’s death

Another Commander has taken over at the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) after Ikonso Commander was gunned down by security forces on Saturday.

IPOB’s media and Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Powerful disclosed this on Sunday during an interview on Channels TV Politics Today.

Powerful refused to disclose the name of the new commander when asked to do so.

He said IPOB was still intact and that the Federal Government could say whatever it liked.

“They can say whatever they like, but we are intact. Another commander has taken over. I won’t tell you,” he said.

According to him, Ikonso was killed because he refused to lead the Ebubeagu regional security outfit established by the South East Governors’ Forum.

He stated that Ikonso was on his way to his village when they ambushed him with some politicians ordering the military to kill him.

“Imo State administrator knows very well that he has committed a crime and we must follow him up.

“He (Hope Uzodinma) ordered the killing of this guy (the late commander) because he refused his offer to come and head the Ebubeagu which the South-East governors established,” he said.

According to him, Governor Hope Uzodinma sent some people to meet him, but that Ikonso refused, saying he could not betray Biafra’s agitation and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Powerful alleged that since then, they have been threatening him.

He added that over 50 IPOB members had been arrested in Imo and that government agents had been going round houses to arrest them.