Wike reacts to attack on 8 police, Customs, Air Force men in Rivers

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has strongly condemned the barbaric and dastardly attack on security personnel in the state.

Gunmen had on Saturday night massacred no fewer than eight security men, made up of Air Force, Customs, and police personnel in Rivers state.

The men were killed at checkpoints on Omagwa-Elele road, linking Port Harcourt, with Owerri in Imo State.

Some of them were butchered and beheaded.

Reacting today, Wike said there is no justification for such a heinous and condemnable attack targeted against innocent security personnel on legitimate duty of protecting life and property in the State.

He said: “The Government of Rivers State is saddened by the unwarranted callous attack on security personnel. We offer our sympathies to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack.

“We condemn this heinous act, share the grief of the security agencies and convey our sincere condolences.”

The governor, who charged the security agencies to be vigilant, affirmed that his administration and people of Rivers State stand in solidarity with security agencies at this difficult time of this unwarranted and mindless violence.

Governor Wike, therefore demanded that the perpetrators of the attack must be fished out and brought to justice.