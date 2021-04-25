The Best of DMX waxes strong on U.S. Billboard chart

By Abankula

Rapper DMX died on 9 April, but his music continued to rule the U.S. Billboard chart.

His album The Best of DMX, came second to Pop star Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday.

Justin Bieber’s Justice came out as No. 3, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Rod Wave’s SoulFly at No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10 are Ariana Grande’s Positions at No. 6, The Weeknd’s The Highlights at No. 7.

Lil Tjay’s Destined 2 Win was at No. 8, Pop Smoke’s Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 9 and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia at No. 10.

DMX died April 9, following a drug overdose and heart attack. He was 50.

Reported by UPI