Spain arrests Mallorca man for spreading COVID-19

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Authorities in Spain have confirmed arresting a Mallorca man for infecting 22 people with Covid-19.

The accused despite having COVID-19 symptoms continued with his normal life without waiting for the result of his test.

He also did not self-quarantine as he went to work with more than 40 degree fever, according to several of his colleagues

At his workstation he coughed loudly throughout the premises, lowered his mask, while stating “I am going to infect you all with the coronavirus.”

According to a police statement on Saturday, among those infected were several minors and three babies less than one year old.

The Police said investigation into the case began in January when agents learned of the existence of a COVID-19 outbreak in a well-known establishment where a worker had been infected and had hidden his illness.

The name or any other identity of the suspect was not revealed by the police.

“Days before the outbreak was revealed, the worker began to present symptoms compatible with the disease, so his colleagues began to worry since they observed that he was not well but did not want to go home, fearing that he could infect them.

“Once his working day was over, the detainee went to a medical centre to undergo a PCR since he was not improving, returning to his gym and his workplace the next day.

“Both his colleagues and the person in charge of the establishment ordered him to go home since he could be infected with COVID-19, ignoring the orders of his bosses.

According to the police officers, the detainee came with a fever of over 40 degrees.

“During his working day, this person walked around the premises, coughing while lowering his mask, stating “I am going to infect you all with the coronavirus.” Once his working day was over, they informed him that the result of the PCR had been positive, a circumstance that alarmed the rest of the workers.

“When all the workers were summoned to carry out the PCR, five of them tested positive, who in turn infected several of their relatives, being among the infected three babies of only 1 year.

“In the gym that he frequented, three people were directly infected, who in turn infected several family members, making a total of about 22 people infected, none of them having to be admitted.

“Due to these facts, the worker was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of injuries and yesterday he was placed at the disposal of the Judicial Authority.