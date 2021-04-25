Security crisis: South East governors in emergency meeting in Enugu

Worried about security crisis in the South East region, the five governors assembled Sunday in the Enugu Government House, in Enugu State.

The emergency meeting may not be unconnected with the rising insecurity in the region and the establishment the regional security outfit, Ebube Agu.

This is the second meeting of the governors in a month.

On Saturday, a joint security team invaded the Imo headquarters of the Eastern Security Network, the militant wing of IPOB and killed seven persons.

On the same day, the country home of Governor Hope Uzodimma was also attacked.

Details later