Sanwo-Olu to host World Day for Safety, Health

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will on Wednesday, host this year’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

The Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, disclosed this in a pre-event programme.

He said the theme for this year’s World Day for Safety and Health at work will be “Anticipate, Prepare and Respond to Crises – Invest Now in Resilient Occupational Safety and Health Systems.”

Mojola said the COVID-19 pandemic has led governments, employers, workers and the general population to face unprecedented challenges in relation to the virus and the many effects it has had on the world of work.

He added that this year’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work would focus on strategies to strengthen national Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) systems to build resilience, in order to face crises now and in the future, drawing on lessons learned and experiences from the world of work.

He, thereby, urged full participation of all stakeholders on the elaborate safety road map of this post-pandemic era as far as safety and health of all Lagosians is concerned.

He urged all to join online as the program would commence at 9.00am