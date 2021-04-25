Rivers police confirm checkpoint attacks

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers Police Command has confirmed the checkpoint attacks on security personnel along Omagwa-Isiokpo-Elele road.

It did not give details of casualties.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said: ” I can confirm the attack on security Personnel along the Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road. Details sketchy.

“The CP Eboka Friday has launched a full scale Investigation into the dastardly attack with a view to arresting the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

“Meanwhile Area is calm with reinforced and increased joint Patrols of that stretch and other areas in the State by the security Agencies.

“So far, the State is calm and secure and no cause for alarm”. Omoni said.

P.M. News reported that eight security personnel were killed at various checkpoints at on the road linking Port Harcourt and Owerri, in well coordinated attack at about midnight.