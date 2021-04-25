Peter Okoye celebrates EndSARS activist, DJ Switch

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct group PSquare is celebrating DJ Switch who turned a year older today.

According to the singer, DJ Switch is the bravest woman on earth. This, he said due to her activism during last year’s EndSARS protest.

He wrote ”My dear world! Please join me and say a very big special Happy Birthday to an ICON, HERO and one of the BRAVEST WOMAN on planet earth @djswitch_”’

‘I LOVE YOU and HEART YOU so much my dear Switch! You are a true meaning of “Loyalty is Family” and may our AWESOME GOD continue to Bless, Shield, Protect and Guide you in JESUS MIGHTY NAME WE PRAY! AMEN… HAPPY SWITCH DAY!☺️🙏🏽🎉🎂🥳🎈🎊🎉🎂🥳🎊🎁

Please let’s show her some love by using the hashtag 👉🏽#SwitchDay