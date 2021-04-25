NRC boss Fidet Okhiria buries 85 year-old mum

By Lucy Ogalue

The Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, has buried his mother, Elder Rosa Okhiria, Nee Ijagbone.

She died on 1 March at the age of 85.

Okhiria gave the mum a befitting final farewell on 24 April in his hometown of Iruekpen, Edo State.

Okhiria said that his mother lived a life of giving, helping the needy and empowering her immediate community.

“Rather than mourning, this day calls for celebration of a life well spent,” Okhiria told guests.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in the company of his wife, Dame Judith Amaechi, prayed for the peaceful repose of Mama Okhiria and for God to fill the vacuum created by her exit.

The Officiating Pastor, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor James Oluologun, in his sermon lauded the many qualities of Rosa Okhiria (aka Mama Medical).

Oluogun also disclosed that the deceased donated the piece of land on which the church in Iruekpen stood today.

Dignitaries in attendance at the burial include, Wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Victoria Irabor, the Auditor-General of the Federation; Adolphus Aghughu, APC Edo gubernatorial candidate in the last election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and members of the National Assembly among others.