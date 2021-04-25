No COVID-19 death in Nigeria for the 12th day

By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 and zero death for the 12th consecutive day.

The nation’s death toll remains static at 2,061.

In contrast, globally it has ballooned to 3,114,009, with rising fatalities in India.

The new cases were registered in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), NCDC said.

“Yobe took the lead with 19 cases, Lagos 17, Rivers 8, FCT 4, Akwa-Ibom 2 and Bayelsa 1.”

Forty-four people recovered from the virus and were discharged from isolation centres.

Till date, 164,684 cases had been confirmed, 154,687 discharged in 36 states and the FCT.

The country’s active cases were about 9000, as at April 24.