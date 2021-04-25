Nnamdi Kanu speaks on crackdown of IPOB by Buhari

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to the crackdown on his group by the Buhari government.

He said this was done because IPOB remains the “only constant obstacle on their path to Fulani conquest of the rest of Nigeria.”

The IPOB leader was reacting to the bloody raid of the headquarters of the Eastern security Network (ESN), the militant arm of IPOB.

According to reports, 11 people were killed in the ensuing battle including four security operatives and the second in command of the ESN.

