Nnamdi Kanu speaks on crackdown of IPOB by Buhari

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to the crackdown on his group by the Buhari government.

He said this was done because IPOB remains the “only constant obstacle on their path to Fulani conquest of the rest of Nigeria.”

The IPOB leader was reacting to the bloody raid of the headquarters of the Eastern security Network (ESN), the militant arm of IPOB.

According to reports, 11 people were killed in the ensuing battle including four security operatives and the second in command of the ESN.

They hastily proscribed and declared IPOB 'a terrorist group' because they know that IPOB is the only constant obstacle on their path to Fulani conquest of the rest of Nigeria. "The most potent weapon of the OPPRESSOR is the mind of the OPPRESSED"~Steve Biko — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) April 25, 2021