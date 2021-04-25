Man City win Carabao Cup; Tottenham’s title drought continues

Manchester City won a record fourth consecutive Carabao Cup title today, beating Spurs 1-0 at the Wembley Stadium.

Today’s title makes it 30 trophies for Pep Guardiola as a manager. An average of one every 23 matches.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s title drought continues. The last time they won a trophy was in 2008, beating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley under Juande Ramos.

However, the Harry Kane-led team looked decent to challenge for a title but were dominated by City all through the game.

Ryan Mason – who took over from Jose Mourinho last Monday – appeared clueless as his team made continuous errors till they were punished by Aymeric Laporte in the 82 minutes of the game.