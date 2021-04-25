Kaduna bandits invade Bagoma, Amfu; kill 7

Armed bandits invaded Bagoma village, Birnin Gwari LGA in Kaduna on Sunday and killed six persons.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, listed the six killed as

– Bala Gwamna

– Kasage Ali

– Mai Jakki

– Makeri Kugu

– Haruna Kawu

– Ali Agaji

One person, Salisu Gwamna, older brother of the deceased Bala Gwamna, was also injured in the attack.

The armed bandits also attacked Amfu village in Kachia LGA, in which one Mrs. Rahila Dauda was shot dead.

In another event, the partially burnt corpse of a seven-year-old, Abubakar Sarki Musa was found in an uncompleted building in the Hayin Danmani area, Rigasa, Igabi LGA.

One Saddique Umar, an 18-year-old resident of the area, confessed to killing him, after luring the boy into the deserted building in a bid to steal a phone placed in his possession.

However, Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the various attacks in the Kaduna state on Sunday.

The Governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain in all the attacks.

He also wished the injured victim a speedy recovery.