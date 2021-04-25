Idowest presents visuals of “Kabaa” featuring Mayorkun

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afro-fusion and street artiste Adekunle Idowu better known as Idowest has released the video of his Amapiano influenced song “Kabaa“.

Idowest’s standout track, ‘Kabaa‘ features DMW Afro-Pop star, Mayorkun who held the chorus and vibes with an enjoyable instrumental.

‘Kabaa‘ is one of the songs from Idowest’s latest project, “Mafia Culture, Vol. 2.0” EP which features his record label boss, Davido, Patoranking, Mayorkun and others.

Video directed by Naya for Naya Creative Studios.

Idowest was signed to Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) in 2018 and has since won the hearts of many music lovers with his unique street style.

He was a former member of the M.A.F.I.A gang, which members include C Black and Abram Soul, and they released singles like Panda (Cover) and Umbele.

He got attention with his single Eko alongside former HKN member Danagog to his groundbreaking single, Omo Shepeteri, which featured Dammy Krane and Slimcase.