Fake News: Imo State House of Assembly not on fire

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Report on social media that the Imo State House of Assembly is on fire is fake news as the House was never on fire.

Reports on Sunday evening suggested that the Assembly had been set on fire by unknown arsonists.

A YouTube video purportedly showing the Assembly burning has been branded fake as the house in the video is not the same as the Imo Assembly.

The video is coming following gunmen’s attack on the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma on Saturday.

During the attack, two security personnel were killed and the house set on fire.

The circulated video on the burning of the Assembly has been branded as the handiwork of mischief makers.

Imo State Commissioner for Information, Declan Emetumba, has denounced reports that the Assembly is on fire.

He said the reported fire outbreak at the Imo Assembly was untrue.