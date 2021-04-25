Buhari, Atiku, others commiserate with Emir of Kano over mothers death

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Tributes have continued to pour in after the death of Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, mother of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero.

Hajiya Ado Bayero reportedly died on Saturday in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt where she has been receiving medical treatment for some weeks.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his reaction to the death of the Emir’s mother described her as a fountain of inspiration.

He commiserated with the Ilorin royal family, which includes the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, over the death of Hajiya Ado Bayero.

The deceased is a sister to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari.

Buhari described Hajia Ado Bayero’s death as a great shock and a big loss to the Emir’s family in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, also described her death as an inevitable act of God every mortal will test.

Ganduje noted that the deceased will remain in the minds of the people of Kano.

He condoled with the Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero over their mother’s death.

The governor described the deceased as a “highly disciplined and honest mother who trained her children on the path of God.”

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar also condoled with the emirs over their mother’s death.

In a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, he called her a positive influence on the life of her children, adding that she was the kind of mother all children should be proud of.

The Northern Governors Forum, NGF also commiserated with the emirs.

Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau and chairman of the NGF said in a statement described her as a loving, humble and exemplary mother that devoted her life to inculcating positive values to the younger generation.

Other dignitaries have also condoled with the Emir of Kano and Bichi over the death of their mother.