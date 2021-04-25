Baba Ijesa: Theatre practitioners express dissapointment over allegations

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria has expressed disappointment over allegations of sexual abuse of a minor by actor, Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha.

The group said this in a statement and signed by Yemi Amodu, Director of Research and Documentation.

TAMPPAN condemned the act, noting that it is crestfallen about the act and will reproach those who committed such sexual harassment to prepubescent children.

“Considering the sensitivity of the case, which is still under investigation, TAMPPAN will never support all acts against what we preach and represent,” the statement read.

“As an association, we understand the mores and the social norms of our people and our behaviour will always be homiletic. Therefore, we would not fail to support the government in its bid to do justice towards ensuring that such ignoble acts are checked within our society.”

The group sympathized with the parents of the victim and urged parents to encourage their children to freely express themselves and expose such acts.