Attack on Uzodinma’s home: Nigeria Governors’ Forum talks tough

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Sunday said those who attacked the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State should be warned as they do not have monopoly of violence.

The Forum, in a statement issued by its chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, sympathised with Uzodinma and commiserated with all those who have been injured, maimed, or killed.

The Forum called on all good citizens to cooperate with the nation’s security forces and the government in trying to build a civil, safe, and secure environment for our citizens.

“For those behind these crimes, they must understand that they do not have the monopoly of violence. This is taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights,” NGF said.

The governors said all hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act as in “our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.”

They added that the mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in the nation’s history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction.

“Only then can we have a country to call our own,” they said.

The country home of Uzodinma was on Saturday attacked in Imo by gunmen, with two security officers killed and the house set on fire.