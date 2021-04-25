Actress Chacha Eke Faani welcomes 4th baby

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood star Charity Eke, popularly known as Chacha Eke Faani, and her husband Austin Faani have welcomed their fourth child.

The couple announced the arrival of the baby girl on their respective Instagram pages on Saturday night.

The new mother shared her husband’s post with a caption: “Beloved, Our Baby Is Here”.

Her husband who is a movie director named their little princess Diamond Kandilichukwu Faani. He wrote:

“I AM THE ONE THE LORD HAS TREMENDOUSLY BLESSED. The Almighty continues to increase us on every side. Thank you God for coloring our world with the arrival of our 4th Baby.

“Welcome home DIAMOND KANDILICHUKWU FAANI. 24th April 2021. I love you my little Queen. Your coming has blessed my soul and favoured our family greatly.”