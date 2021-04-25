Abuja’s An Noor Mosque raises N1.3billion for expansion

An Noor Mosque in Abuja has raised N1.3billion out of the N3.15billion needed to build a 10,000-capacity extension.

Dr Kabir Kabo, the Director-General, International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE) disclosed this on Saturday after the fund raising ceremony.

ICICE is the custodian of the mosque, which was established to promote Islamic education, culture, supporting humanity and peaceful coexistence.

Kabo thanked individuals and corporate organisations that donated toward the construction of the Mosque.

“ Today, I am really overjoyed; as the Director-General of this Centre, we give glory to Almighty Allah for creating the opportunity for people who donated over N1.3 billion.

“Hopefully with the further fund raising initiative, it is possible we might even generate the N3 billion minimum we want for the project to be executed,’’ he said.

Kabo explained that the initial 1,000-capacity was inadequate to accommodate the increasing number of worshippers in the Mosque.

“If you look at it in a real context where a Mosque is designed, it is really more than a Mosque, it is an Islamic centre whereby people are treated with dignity and respect.

“Facilities for worship have been provided, palliative support to alleviate people’s needs have been provided and humanitarian activities, interface, dialogues and many other activities will be accommodated in the centre.

“We needed a platform to expand the project from 1,000 seating capacity to 10,000 and that is why we are here today; we gave the contractor 24 months to complete the project,“ he said.

Kabo however said the centre fed over 1,200 people during Ramadan period.

“Actually, beside the act of worship in the daily prayers, we also fed 1,200 hundred people every day for the 29 days of the Ramadan.

“We also conduct medical outreach; we have doctors, nurses and medical personnel in the area of paramedics and they are all supported free of charge,“ he said.

Sultan of Sokoto and President, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa`ad Abubakar urged the people to donate generously toward the expansion of the Mosque.

Abubakar said it was an opportunity for the people to donate in the course of the almighty Allah and get reward for the good deed.

“So, it is an opportunity for all of us to give what we have and support Islam so that the religion of Islam will be propagated and Allah will remember us hereafter.’’

The Sultan was represented by the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa III.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Ali Pantami, stressed the need for wealthy individuals in the society to support the less privileged.

“I will emphasise the need to support the people with our resources and sacrifice what we have in doing charity because the almighty Allah draws our attention to assisting the needy among us, “ he said.