$30m safe school fund missing, Buhari urged to order probe

By Abankula

In the aftermath of the kidnap of Greenfield University students and the killing of three of them, Nigerian rights group has alerted about a missing $30million meant to ensure the safety of schools.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), which made the allegation has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to investigate it.

The group said the $30m safe school fund is either missing, mismanaged or diverted.

It said the probe will bring to justice anyone suspected to be involved, as well as recover any missing money.

The Safe Schools Initiative fund was established to bolster security at schools in response to the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2018.

However, abduction of students has continued.

SERAP also urged Buhari to “ask the United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education, Mr Gordon Brown to wait for the outcome of any investigation into the spending of the $30m initially budgeted for the Safe School Initiative programme before leading the international community and donors to push for more funds for the programme.”

SERAP’s letter followed the killing of three abducted Greenfield University students, and the plan launched by the Federal Government last week to raise additional funds for safe schools.

In the letter dated 24 April 2021, and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Rather than pushing to raise more funds for the Safe School Initiative programme, your government should prioritise and ensure a thorough, transparent and effective investigation into the spending of the $30m initially budgeted for the protection of schools, prevention of attacks, and continued education of students.”

Copies of the letter were sent to Mr Malami; Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC); Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and Mr Brown.