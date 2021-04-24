Watford secure promotion back to the Premier League

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Watford have achieved promotion back to the Premier League.

Ismaila Sarr’s first-half penalty clinched a 1-0 win over Millwall on Saturday and subsequently secured their place in the Championship’s top two.

Brentford’s win at Bournemouth earlier in the day meant that only three points would be good enough for The Hornets to be promoted.

Watford got relegated from the top flight last season after a host of mid-season managerial changes.

Having managed to keep hold of some of their top players like Sarr and Troy Deeney in the summer, many had tipped them to make a swift return to England’s top table.

They now join Norwich as Championship teams to have secured their spot in the Premier League next season.