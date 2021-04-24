Home Nigeria News Pantami: Nigerians blast Atiku for keeping mute

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been called out on Twitter for keeping mute over Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy’s past views on terror groups.

Some Nigerians on social media have called for the minister’s sacking after his past stance on terror groups became public.

Pantami recanted his past views on Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, saying his position at the time was based on his understanding as a teenager.

Despite the calls for his sacking, the presidency in a statement issued by Garba Shehu said the Buhari administration stands by the minister, alleging that information and communications technology (ICT) companies are behind calls for his removal.

However, many social media users said the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election who is always reacting to every issue has suddenly lost his voice.

Some Nigerians said the deafening silence of Atiku is all about 2023 ambition.

