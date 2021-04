Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola on Saturday attended the funeral service of late Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin.

Odumakin died on April 2 from respiratory issue arising from COVID-19 complications.

Below are photos from the funeral.

The remains of Odumakin was on Friday brought to Osun State and was received by the state government.

He was brought from Lagos where a lying in state was held at the Police College, Ikeja for well wishers and associates to honour him.