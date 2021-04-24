Obasa, Bisi Akande, Ribadu, others hit Benue for Tinubu

Prominent Nigerians on Saturday converged in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, in support of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu arrived in Makurdi with Murtala Nyako (BABA MAI MANGWARO), a former governor of Adawama state, to receive an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Federal University of Agriculture in the state.

Dignitaries who are currently attending the event include the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, and members of the House including Hon. Saka Solaja, Hon. Mojeed Fatai, Hon. Ibrahim Ajani Owolabi, Hon. Olumo Lukeman.

Other notable figures at the event included a former governor Osun, Baba Bisi Akande, former governor of Benue and Nigeria’s Petroleum Minister, Timipre Sylva, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and former Attorney-General of the Federation, Michael Aondoakaa.

Details shortly…