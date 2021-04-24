Moghalu calls for Pantami’s resignation

By Muhaimin Olowoporku

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu has called for the resignation of Minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami.

The former presidential candidate, in a Twitter thread on Saturday acknowledged that anybody can make a mistake and has the right to recant from it.

However, he noted that when the evidence shows that a serving minister of Nigeria has expressed open support for global terrorist groups, he should never have scaled the vetting process and been approved for that office.

Moghalu said for Pantami to remain a minister, and get the backing of the Federal Government, it means two standards have been set for the same government.

He said one standard for the likes of former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun who had to resign for wrongdoing in her past, and another standard for Pantami.

This undermines public accountability, as well as Nigeria’s struggle against terrorism, he submitted.