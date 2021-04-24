Lionel Messi buys £5m luxury Miami apartment

Lionel Messi has just splashed out £5million on a Miami apartment fit for a football king.

And it means the Argentinean superstar may have further dropped a hint that he is preparing to have a career swansong in America.

He purchased the entire ninth floor of a luxury apartment in Florida that boasts all the facilities for a millionaire to live in paradise.

According to The Real Deal, the remarkable property sits on Sunny Isles Beach with beautiful views of the ocean.

It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 360-degree views and even a 1,000-bottle wine cellar in 511 square metres of indoor space.

As well as his own private pool, Messi and his family have access to six pools in total.

