Lagos amputee hawker to open supermarket

Mary Daniel, the 27-year-old amputee water hawker has revealed plans she intends to open a supermarket with donations rolling in for her both locally and internationally.

She said this during an interview with Punch at her grand birthday party celebration at a lounge in Ikeja on Friday.

“I want to set up a supermarket where I will be selling cartons of noodles, bottled water, drinks, foodstuffs, and other items,” she said.

The 27-year-old Kogi born also said she would be employing two of her family members to help her manage the supermarket eventually when it opens.

“I plan to employ two of my cousins. One is based in Awka (Anambra) while the other is based in Asaba (Delta).

“They will relocate to Lagos and join me in running the supermarket. As soon as I get my own apartment, I will bring my daughter to Lagos.

“I hope my story will inspire people in my condition to always try to struggle to earn a living.”

Mary also said a non-governmental organisation has decided to pick up the bill of a prosthesis to be procured for her and it would be ready in one month.

“The people that will do the artificial leg came on Monday to take the measurement of my leg. They said it would be ready in one month’s time,” Daniel said.