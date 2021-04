Ikonso: IPOB declares war on Gov. Uzodimma

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has confirmed the killing of one of its commanders known as Ikonso and declared war on Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Ikonso and six other militia members were killed during an early morning raid on their hideout at Awomama village, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state on Saturday.

Reacting in a statement signed by its spokesman Emma Powerful on Saturday, IPOB said, “The killing of the heroic innocent Biafrans protecting our communities and towns from Fulani terrorist herdsmen masquerading as cattle herders in cold blood is very painful.”

The statement added, “The Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State Hope Uzodimma and all those who had a hand in this wickedness will pay dearly.

“Hope Uzodimma and his cowardly Nigerian security agencies that cannot confront Fulani terrorists but only flex their muscles when they see Biafra agitators. For murdering Ikonso, the ESN (Eastern Security Network) unit commander in cold blood, Uzodinma has stirred the hornet nest! He should get ready for a sting.

“Uzodimma decided to kill Ikonso because he refused his offer to head Ebubeagu ghost security outfit formed by southeast governors. Uzodinma has tried but without success to lure ESN operatives into Ebubeagu. He had made irresistible offers to them which were turned down, hence his resorting to the elimination of these patriotic heroes who vowed never to betray Biafra.

“Hope Uzodimma sent a lot of emissaries to beg Ikonso and other ESN officers to join Ebubeagu security outfit. So, because of their refusal to betray Biafra’s agitation and our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the hopeless governor mobilized joint security forces to attack them today.

“Contrary to claims by the cowardly security forces who flee from terrorists but kill innocent citizens, they were not able to penetrate into the camp of Eastern Security Network. They only ambushed Ikonso but we promise them hell for this cowardly act!

“Hope Uzodimma has murdered sleep, so he should be ready to stay awake! Fulani terrorists pretending as cattle sellers in Enugu destroyed Police van and attacked Government officials on lawful duty with AK-47 but no Army, police or DSS attacked them till now. But ESN operatives defending our communities against the terrorists are being hunted like games every day. The world has kept quiet over this atrocity until we begin our own madness.”