How I missed life changing appointment – Soso Soberekon

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Music executive, Soso Soberekon, has revealed how he missed a “life-changing appointment” because he didn’t have a university degree.

The former Five-Star Music manager made this known on his Instagram Story in a question-and-answer session.

A fan had asked the talent manager if school is important for creatives.

“Is school that important? If I am a creative” the fan asked.

In response to the question, Soberekon said school is a “major plus.”

”Education is very important and a major plus, I just missed a life changing appointment because I don’t have the required degree.

I am going back to school soon, I don’t want to be limited anyway,” he added.

Soso Soberekon is a renowned producer and talent manager who worked with one of the leading record labels in Nigeria, Five-Star Music. He is known for his lavish lifestyle which he always flaunts on social media.

Last year, the music executive declared his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.

However, he did not mention the party he would be contesting on its platform, but he is politically close to the incumbent governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike and former President Goodluck Jonathan.