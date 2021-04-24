Home Daily News Headlines Gunmen attack Uzodinma’s home (Videos, photos)

Gunmen attack home of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma
Videos and photos of gunmen’s attack on the country home of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma have emerged.

A bus in Uzodinma's house on fire
A bus in Uzodinma’s house on fire

Gunmen stormed the governor’s home in the early hours of  Saturday and shot two security officers dead before setting it on fire.

Uzodinma‘s house is located at Omuma in the Oru East Local Government Area.

Security personnel had engaged the gunmen in sporadic shooting battle, but two of them fell to the superior firepower of the gunmen.

Cars parked at the premises of the house were also set on fire by the gunmen.

