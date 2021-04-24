Gunmen attack Uzodinma’s home (Videos, photos)

Videos and photos of gunmen’s attack on the country home of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma have emerged.

Gunmen stormed the governor’s home in the early hours of Saturday and shot two security officers dead before setting it on fire.

Uzodinma‘s house is located at Omuma in the Oru East Local Government Area.

below are some of the videos:

Security personnel had engaged the gunmen in sporadic shooting battle, but two of them fell to the superior firepower of the gunmen.

Cars parked at the premises of the house were also set on fire by the gunmen.