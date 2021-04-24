Breaking: Gunmen attack Uzodinma’s home, shoot two security officers dead

Gunmen, in the early hours of Saturday attacked the country home of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and shot two security officers dead.

Uzodinma‘s house is located at Omuma in the Oru East Local Government Area.

The gunmen were said to have set the house ablaze after killing the security officers.

Security personnel had engaged the gunmen in sporadic shooting battle, but two of them fell to the superior firepower of the gunmen.

Cars parked at the premises of the house were also set on fire by the gunmen.

Sources said fire fighters have arrived the governor’s house and are battling to extinguish the fire.

Military men have been drafted to the village to maintain peace and secure the area from further attack.

Declan Emelumba, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, who confirmed the incident said information about the attack was not yet clear.

He said it was not true that several security men lost their lives, but confirmed that two security men on duty at the governor’s house were killed.

He said an officer of the NSCDC was among the security men who lost their lives during the attack.