Dreaded Lagos robber Samuel Ayooluwa caught with two pistols 

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A suspected dreaded Lagos armed robber, Samuel Ayooluwa has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command with two locally made pistols.

Other items recovered from him are: three live cartridges, three expended cartridges and two mobile phones.

A statement issued by the command‘s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi said police operatives attached to Itire Division of the Command on 22nd April, 2021, at about 9.40pm, arrested Ayooluwa, 24, at No 54, Olatilewa Street by Lawanson, Surulere, Lagos State.

He said the police operatives on their routine patrol around the area had responded to a distress call from one of the shop owners that three armed men on motorcycle attacked the customers in the shop and dispossessed them of their belongings.

“The police, who raced to the scene, gave the suspected armed men a hot chase and eventually arrested one of them, Samuel, while the other two escaped,” he said.

Adejobi said in another development, the police operatives attached to Orile Division of the command on 23rd April, 2021, at 9am, accosted and arrested one Udu Augustine, 39, of No 15, Ishola Street, Magogo, Yaba-Lagos, at Orile Bus Stop.

“The police operatives stopped his motorcycle at Orile Bus Stop, Lagos and the suspect introduced himself as a police officer to them.

“The operatives suspected him and put some questions to him but could not provide any satisfactory answers. Hence, he was arrested in a possession of a police warrant card.

“After the arrest, he was taken to his house, at the above address, where one police camouflage T-shirt, one face cap and some police accouterments were recovered from him,” he explained.

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad for thorough investigation and possible apprehension of the fleeing suspects.

“The police boss however directed all the Divisional Police Officers across the state to be on the lookout for and arrest impersonators who are on the prowl and their activities dent the image of the Nigeria Police Force,” he stated.