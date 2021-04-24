Caitlyn Jenner joins California governorship race

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympian and reality TV star, has announced her intention to run for the governorship seat of California in a possible recall election.

The leading transgender rights activist announced her intention on Friday as Governor Gavin Newsom faces a possible recall over his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality TV star and Olympic gold medalist released a statement saying she had filed the initial paperwork needed for the run.

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality,” she said in a statement on her website.

“But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

“An entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socializing with their friends,” Jenner wrote.

“This isn’t the California we know. This is Gavin Newsom’s California, where he orders us to stay home but goes out to dinner with his lobbyist friends,” Jenner said referring to Newsom’s pandemic visit to the posh eatery French Laundry.

According to CNN, her bid is one of the most high-profile campaigns by a transgender person in the country.

The Republican is being backed by a campaign team that includes Trump campaign veterans, including pollster Tony Fabrizio, the former president’s pollster, according to Axios.

Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale, a personal friend of Jenner’s, has helped her assemble her team but doesn’t plan to take an official title on the campaign.

However, TMZ has reported that The Kardashians won’t be hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Caitlyn Jenner.

According to the gossip blog, “their views and the views of C.J. don’t mesh, and the fallout from her divorce from Kris makes it all just too tricky.”

Sources close to Caitlyn tell TMZ, “she spoke to her family before announcing her campaign Friday, giving them a heads up. We’re told she did not expect them to stump for her on the campaign trail, and now we know why.”