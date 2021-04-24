Attack on Uzodinma’s country home an abomination – Ohanaeze

President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, George Obiozor on Saturday said the attack on the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State is an abomination.

Obiozor, in a statement, said the attack on Uzodinma’s home was not acceptable and must be condemned by Ndigbo, anywhere and everywhere.

He said as Igbos, no matter the cause, they must not attack their sanctuaries.

“This is an abomination and a new development that is totally out of character of the Igbo,” he said.

He warned the Igbo youths not to be used or make themselves available to be used by those elements within and outside Igbo land that wanted to turn the South East of Nigeria into a theatre of crises, conflicts and violence.

According to him, “We must as Ndigbo be careful with what confronts us in the form of challenges against the prospects and possibilities of achieving our objective of a president of Nigeria from the South East of Nigeria by our detractors and competitors.”

Obiozor added that the present attempt to turn the South East, the most peaceful zone in Nigeria in recent years, into a crises and violent region, definitely has ulterior motives which must be thoroughly investigated.

“And so also, the idea of targeting the leaders of the zone is equally a serious issue that must be considered by the leaders of the zone and the federal government,” he said.