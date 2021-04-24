Assailants machete nine villagers to death in Nasarawa

Assailants have attacked Ajimaka village in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and machete nine villagers to death.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

The Police Command in Nasarawa State confirmed the killing, saying it has begun investigation into the attack and murder of nine people.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman on Saturday, ASP Ramhan Nansel, on behalf of Bola Longe, the State Commissioner of Police, said the police received the report about the attack around 6:00a.m. on Saturday and immediately mobilised personnel to tackle the situation.

“On 24/4/2021 at about 0600hrs, information was received on same date that at about 0100hrs, unknown assailants attacked Ajimaka village situated at Nasarawa/Benue boundary, Doka district of Doma LGA.

“Upon receipt of the information, a joint team of police and military personnel were deployed to the scene, where nine corpses were recovered; each with multiple machete cuts,” the statement added.

The statement further said that the CP had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) to move to the area and conduct a comprehensive investigation.

This, said the statement, would unravel the misery behind the attack and arrest the perpetrators.

The CP condoled with families of the deceased and assured that the command would not rest until the perpetrators were brought to book.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to assist the police with useful information that would assist in investigation and curtail crime in the state.